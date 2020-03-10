Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Position Reduced by Loews Corp

Loews Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 0.1% of Loews Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $16,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861,939 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,013,000 after buying an additional 3,140,646 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,827,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,420,000 after buying an additional 1,532,029 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,494,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,084,000 after buying an additional 1,992,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,662,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,574,000 after buying an additional 1,110,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

