Brokerages Anticipate First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $12.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.24 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Bank an industry rank of 55 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $9.10 on Friday. First Bank has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $184.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.49.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. First Bank had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 25,739 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 27,410 shares during the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

