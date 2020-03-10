Cantor Fitzgerald Trims International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Target Price to $11.00

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.83% from the company’s previous close.

IMXI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of International Money Express in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. International Money Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $372.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of -0.01. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). International Money Express had a return on equity of 57.27% and a net margin of 6.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,521. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 513.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

