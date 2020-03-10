Cardano Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, Binance, Bittrex and Cryptohub. Cardano has a total market cap of $1.33 billion and approximately $111.21 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00024397 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001900 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001704 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.79 or 0.02815007 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000591 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017667 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Huobi, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Cryptomate, Bitbns, Bithumb, Altcoin Trader, OKEx, Exmo, Indodax, Upbit, Coinbe, ABCC, CoinFalcon, OTCBTC, DragonEX, Cryptohub, Coinnest, Bittrex, Gate.io, Cryptopia and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.