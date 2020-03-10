Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$3.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion and a PE ratio of 2.15. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.68 and a 52-week high of C$14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVE. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.69.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.08 per share, with a total value of C$261,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,903,760.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

