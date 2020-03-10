Champlain Investment Partners LLC Acquires 112,195 Shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,195 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 3.56% of Independent Bank worth $101,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 704.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. G.Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $114,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,075,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,449 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $122,512.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,716.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDB opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Independent Bank Corp has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $87.64.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 12.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.