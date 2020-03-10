Champlain Investment Partners LLC Acquires 207,600 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,085,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,600 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 4.93% of Sensient Technologies worth $137,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SXT. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.10. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $44.43 and a 1 year high of $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.51 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.70%.

In other news, CEO Paul Manning purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 68,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,744,225.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Carleone purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $109,700.00. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SXT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

