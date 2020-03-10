Champlain Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,154,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Advance Auto Parts makes up 1.4% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.67% of Advance Auto Parts worth $184,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,420,000 after purchasing an additional 41,356 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 39,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

NYSE:AAP opened at $130.36 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.44 and a fifty-two week high of $182.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.22.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.50.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.