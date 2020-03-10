Champlain Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,884,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210,670 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 7.58% of Hostess Brands worth $143,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 11,694 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 34,927 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 87,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,210,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hostess Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.66 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,307,348 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,779. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWNK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

