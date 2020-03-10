Champlain Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,354,450 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,580 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 2.16% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $132,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after buying an additional 30,849 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 32.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.65. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.17 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $370.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.88.

In related news, Director Chris Avery acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $235,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

