Champlain Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,480 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.75% of SVB Financial Group worth $96,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $44,636.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,877.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,413 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,094. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $148.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.70. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $144.67 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

