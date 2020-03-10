Champlain Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,946,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.90% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $104,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 19.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 8.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 49.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 10.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 12 month low of $42.67 and a 12 month high of $64.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

