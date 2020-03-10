Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $176.16 Million Stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176,175 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 496,070 shares during the quarter. Splunk accounts for about 1.3% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Splunk worth $176,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Splunk by 645.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Splunk by 571.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPLK stock opened at $128.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.54. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.25 and a beta of 1.76. Splunk Inc has a twelve month low of $107.16 and a twelve month high of $176.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,105 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $308,361.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,157.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $457,844.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,488,900.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,423. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Splunk from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cleveland Research lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.25.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

