Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $179.51 Million Holdings in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,701,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,145 shares during the quarter. TreeHouse Foods accounts for about 1.3% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TreeHouse Foods worth $179,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair raised TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.36.

In other news, Director Gary Dale Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $37,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,560. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maurice Alkemade sold 3,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $166,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $350,690. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.50. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.47 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

