Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $195.78 Million Stock Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,880,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,445 shares during the period. J M Smucker accounts for about 1.4% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 1.65% of J M Smucker worth $195,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 306,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJM stock opened at $108.32 on Tuesday. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $100.14 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.85 and its 200-day moving average is $106.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.31.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.36.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

