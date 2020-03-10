Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $81.83 Million Holdings in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,990 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 2.24% of Envestnet worth $81,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Envestnet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENV shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

In other news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $99,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,959.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $1,080,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 60,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,487.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,238 shares of company stock valued at $11,913,939 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

ENV stock opened at $69.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.17 and a beta of 1.67. Envestnet Inc has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

