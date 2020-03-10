Champlain Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,831,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,460 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.55% of Tractor Supply worth $171,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $700,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 91,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after buying an additional 35,941 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 301,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after buying an additional 70,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.52.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,760.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $80.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

