Champlain Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,960,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 58,425 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 7.67% of Sally Beauty worth $163,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 964.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 9,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $120,870.00. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 7,650 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $95,013.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 28,150 shares of company stock valued at $357,508. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $21.98.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $980.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.21 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 376.67% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

