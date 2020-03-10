Champlain Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,190,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,345 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 2.18% of Nutanix worth $130,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 14,486,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,265,000 after acquiring an additional 63,502 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,020,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,031,000 after acquiring an additional 68,149 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 27,099.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,160,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,271 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,712,000 after acquiring an additional 34,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 587,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

NTNX stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.62. Nutanix Inc has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $43.71.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $346.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.04 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 650.18% and a negative net margin of 68.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix Inc will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nutanix from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Nutanix from to and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutanix to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 115,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $3,676,693.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,192.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 12,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $389,788.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,188.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,949. 9.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

