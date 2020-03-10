Champlain Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,228,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,030 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $155,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 5.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 7.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

MSA opened at $122.37 on Tuesday. MSA Safety Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.01 and a fifty-two week high of $142.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.06.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.08). MSA Safety had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $375.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Inc will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 6,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $808,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,846. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 46,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total transaction of $6,013,780.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 77,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,098,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

