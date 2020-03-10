Change Path LLC Acquires 10,203 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,191,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,023,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,236,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,193,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 730,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,484,000 after purchasing an additional 130,626 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $53.06 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.59.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.