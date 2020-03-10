Change Path LLC Acquires 4,339 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Change Path LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Change Path LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $131.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.83. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $170.84.

