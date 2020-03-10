Change Path LLC Boosts Position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM)

Change Path LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Change Path LLC owned 1.33% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,414,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,093,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 157,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 28,002 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 37,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 143,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period.

Shares of QEMM stock opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average is $58.66. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $62.18.

