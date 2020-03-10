Change Path LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Change Path LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Change Path LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLV. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24,771.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,144,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,915 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,134,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,922,000 after purchasing an additional 674,765 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,622,000 after purchasing an additional 43,255 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,202,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,804,000.

BLV stock opened at $114.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.43 and a 1-year high of $117.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.98.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

