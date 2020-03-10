Change Path LLC Buys 12,859 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Change Path LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Change Path LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $104,802,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,784.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after buying an additional 1,253,443 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,852,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,324,000 after buying an additional 1,244,862 shares in the last quarter. Jentner Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,880,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,777,000.

BSV opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average of $80.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

