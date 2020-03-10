Change Path LLC Buys 31,439 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Change Path LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,439 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Change Path LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Change Path LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,826,000 after acquiring an additional 313,213 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 283.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 36,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Tlwm now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $39.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.55.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.