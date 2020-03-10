Change Path LLC Buys 37 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Change Path LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 468.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $313.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $361.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.37. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.29 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.20.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total value of $1,420,460.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,918.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,647 shares of company stock worth $6,430,906. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

