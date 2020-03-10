Change Path LLC Grows Position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Change Path LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) by 207.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,141,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 48,842 shares in the last quarter.

XLSR stock opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $36.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.82.

