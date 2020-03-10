Change Path LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Change Path LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,800.61 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.01 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,993.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,840.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 price target (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, February 10th. Aegis increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

