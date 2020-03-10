Change Path LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Change Path LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 91,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $668,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX stock opened at $65.53 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.27 and a 12 month high of $81.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.35.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.