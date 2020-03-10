Change Path LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Change Path LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.03.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.