Change Path LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Change Path LLC grew its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) by 179.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,362 shares during the period. Change Path LLC owned about 1.41% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $665,000.

NYSEARCA:TPHD opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $27.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0255 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th.

