Change Path LLC Has $3.25 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Change Path LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,159 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 2,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 119,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 114,114 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $928,000. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 22,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 64,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 598,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,968,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF stock opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.53. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $56.51.

