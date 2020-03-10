Change Path LLC Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Change Path LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,276 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average of $56.83. The company has a market cap of $238.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Citigroup increased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, FIX increased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

