Change Path LLC Has $689,000 Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Change Path LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,309.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $171.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.22. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $120.89 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

