Change Path LLC Has $874,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Change Path LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $305.79 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $252.03 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $359.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.48.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,473.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.