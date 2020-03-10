Change Path LLC Has $943,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Change Path LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,881 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 71,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,815,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tlwm lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Tlwm now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW stock opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.21.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

