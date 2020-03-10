Change Path LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 50,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 337,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after buying an additional 129,250 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 61,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

VRP opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $26.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.66.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.