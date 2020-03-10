Change Path LLC Purchases 14,271 Shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB)

Change Path LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) by 170.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares during the period. Change Path LLC owned about 1.26% of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPMB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 30,695 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPMB opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $52.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.19.

