Change Path LLC Purchases 1,938 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Change Path LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 118.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $157.21 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $145.21 and a twelve month high of $192.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

