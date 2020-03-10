Change Path LLC Purchases 355 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Change Path LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,767 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,321 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 140.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,779 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 78.3% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd now owns 112,081 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,357,000 after buying an additional 49,205 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 454,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,782,000 after buying an additional 18,404 shares during the period. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 23,323 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $273.44 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $306.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $269.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

