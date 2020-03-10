Change Path LLC Purchases 4,403 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Change Path LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 420,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,197,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 67,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter.

MGC stock opened at $96.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $94.29 and a 12 month high of $118.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.02.

