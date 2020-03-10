Change Path LLC Sells 5,645 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Change Path LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.16.

