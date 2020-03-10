China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.79 EPS

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.79, Fidelity Earnings reports. China Online Education Group updated its Q1 2020

China Online Education Group stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $575.11 million, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of -0.74. China Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $37.19.

COE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on China Online Education Group in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded China Online Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on China Online Education Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

