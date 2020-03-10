Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.7% of CNA Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 341,507 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,379,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 32,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 91,743 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Edward Jones raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,044 shares of company stock worth $3,302,448. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

