Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires 126 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,805,000 after acquiring an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $252.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $250.77 and a 1 year high of $311.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.48 and a 200-day moving average of $285.88.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

