Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,627 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.7% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $64,803,000 after acquiring an additional 135,449 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after acquiring an additional 464,121 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNH opened at $273.44 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $269.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

