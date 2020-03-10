Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.3% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $136.44 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.32 and its 200 day moving average is $138.39. The company has a market cap of $374.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.33.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

