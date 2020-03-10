Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.7% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,830 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,724 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,486,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,622,000 after acquiring an additional 822,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,405,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,799,000 after acquiring an additional 700,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:MRK opened at $78.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.89 and its 200-day moving average is $85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $208.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.