Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Increases Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $61.30 on Tuesday. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.11 and its 200 day moving average is $68.73. The company has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

